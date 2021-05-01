J. Cole Teases The Off-Season Mixtape Release

It looks like rumors that J. Cole will be dropping his new The Off-Season mixtape in the near future may be true.

Late Friday night (April 30), the elusive MC shared an update on the project via his Instagram Story. The message was short but telling. "Just rode through the city to The Off-Season," Cole wrote. "Dawg. Too excited."

Cole's message comes just a couple days after reports that the project is dropping in two weeks. On Wednesday (April 28), Dreamville artist Bas shared a social media post that had fans in a frenzy. The since-deleted post contained a photo of Cole in the studio along with the caption, "The Off-Season. Pack your bags. In two weeks." May 14 could be the possible release date for the highly-anticipated project since most new music releases arrive on Fridays. Cole's IG post only bolsters the evidence that his new release is coming sooner than later.

The North Carolina rapper first announced the tape back in December of 2020, signifying it should serve as a prequel to his upcoming sixth solo studio album, The Fall Off. He shared a checklist of items on IG, which included the title of his label compilation album, Revenge of the Dreamers III, already crossed out.

The Off-Season, It's a Boy and The Fall Off were next it order, with the child information possibly signifying the rap star had another child on the way. The post also had fans wondering if Cole would retire as he captioned the photo, "I still got some goals I gotta check off for’ I scram...."

If J. Cole's The Off-Season mixtape and The Fall Off album does drop in 2021, it would be a big moment in hip-hop in a year that has had few. Cole's last solo album, KOD, came out three years ago and broke records on Spotify and Apple Music as well as debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

