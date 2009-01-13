Is 2009 The Year That 50 Cent Finally Falls Off?

With Maino giving his 2 cents on what’s going to happen in the New Year, I thought I’d share my thoughts on what’s to come over the next 12 months, but I couldn’t get past my first prediction.

Yes people, it's time to talk about the real elephant in the room, and I’m not talking about Fat Joe. We all knew it was bound to happen sooner or later and all signs are pointing at ’09 being the year that 50 Cent finally falls off.

It’s not that crazy. We’ve all seen it coming. First he loses out to Kanye. Then everyone in your little brother’s/cousin’s/nephew’s high school ditches their oversized Champion hoody for tight jeans and a skateboard. Then G-Unit’s T.O.S. album barely sells 241,000 copies. Then Before I Self Destruct gets pushed back (so 50 can finish a second DVD that he wants to package with his CD – huh). Then his MTV reality show gets canceled, due to poor ratings.

And what the hell happened to the G-Unit clothing line?

I mean things are not looking good for Fif right now; his brand of rapper is on its way out. In 2009 rap fans are all about Martians, nerdy glasses and those arab scarves. That’s not 50. You read the “Class of ‘09” issue of XXL – gangster rap ain’t in anymore. So what does that mean for Curtis Jackson?

It’s been less than one week since his new single “I Get It In” leaked and no one is bumping it in the office anymore. No one is biting at the beef/bait he’s throwing out there. I mean the only time I heard “Get Up” is on the commercial for “The Money and The Power.”

Will Fif really catch a brick this go around? Am I off? What do you guys think? – J-Giss