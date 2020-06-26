Huey Shot and Killed at 32

Rapper Huey has died.

According to a report from Fox 2 St. Louis, the rapper, born Lawrence Franks and known for his 2006 hit "Pop, Lock & Drop It," was shot and killed Thursday night (June 25) in the Kinloch section of St. Louis. The shooting took place in front of a home in the Missouri neighborhood just before 11 p.m. Huey suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. He was 32 years old.

Another victim of the shooting went to the Ferguson Police Department with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening.

During his rap career, Huey's hit record "Pop, Lock & Drop It" peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2007. That same year, the track climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart. He was on the Hot 100 for 23 weeks and on the Rap Songs chart for over six months (27 weeks).

"Toot that thang up, mommy, make it roll/Once you pop, pop, lock it for me, girl, get low/If yo' mama gave it to you, baby girl, let it show/Once you pop, lock, drop it for me, maybe we can roll," he raps on the popular song.

"Pop, Lock & Drop It," which became nationally known following its release, appears on the late STL native's debut album, Notebook Paper. The track was later remixed with T-Pain and Bow Wow. Huey released a new record, "Pulled Away," back in April.

The investigation into Huey's killing is ongoing.

XXL has reached out to the St. Louis County Police Department for a comment.

Check out more information on the incident via Fox 2 St. Louis below.