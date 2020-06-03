Here Are Hip-Hop Songs to Soundtrack Every Pivotal Moment in Your Life

Remember when you experienced your first breakup? How about the time you got the job you always wanted? Or finally graduating after either acing grades or struggling, but you finally made it? Chances are, each of those moments are coupled with a song that reminds you of the occasion. Music can stir a wide range of emotions about a particular time in your life for better or for worse. Through the years, hip-hop songs have often become the soundtrack of life.

Some songs will resonate with people and make them laugh while others are a reminder to reflect on the pivotal moments in their life—both good and bad. It's all an experience and learning lesson. Take Method Man's classic 1994 rap ballad "All I Need," for example. The song is the perfect ode to represent marrying the love of your life. Or Jay Rock's 2018 banger "Win" can be the anthem to represent a major victory in overcoming a life obstacle.

Rap tracks can represent milestones into adulthood, too. DJ Khaled’s 2016 song “I Got the Keys” featuring Jay-Z and Future can serve as the celebration point for picking up the keys to your new apartment. Or Dougie F’s 2015 celebratory track “Birthday” is perfect to reflect on turning 21 and officially becoming an adult.

Then there's other songs that represent how nothing is ever perfect. Juice Wrld's 2019 song "Hear Me Calling" is a reminder that when you call or send a text message to that crush, you might get put on read. Biz Markie's comical 1989 traqck "Just a Friend" is a painful reminder that guys hate to get put in the friend zone.

And with the current affairs going on in our country, the fight against police brutality is real and Black Lives Matter are being shouted by protestors in honor of George Floyd, who was killed by a White police officer kneeling on his neck while in custody. Dead Prez's "Police State" is the protest anthem to shout when hitting the streets.

So with that in mind, here's XXL's Hip-Hop Songs to Soundtrack Every Pivotal Moment in Your Life. Listen and reflect on your own personal memories.