Here’s Where Your Favorite Hip-Hop Artists Are Sitting at 2017 Grammy Awards

We're only one day away from the 2017 Grammy Awards, which will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The venue is preparing for a star-studded night, which will see some of the biggest names in music showing up to take in the action. So where will your favorite artist be sitting? Seating arrangements are currently being set for tomorrow's show, which will be attended by Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell and Snoop Dogg, among others.

Hov and his wife Beyonce, who is set to perform, are seated beside each other. K. Dot and Schoolboy Q will also be seated beside the Roc Nation head honcho.

Anderson .Paak, The Weeknd, Mike Will Made It, Boi-1da, De La Soul, Wiz Khalifa, DJ Khaled and Swae Lee a.k.a. Khalif Brown are also confirmed to attend the awards show ceremony based on the seating chart below.

There are a number of rappers up for awards this year, including Drake, Kanye West, Remy Ma and Fat Joe, Desiigner, D.R.A.M., Schoolboy Q, K. Dot, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Chance The Rapper and De La Soul.

The show will also honor the legacy of late musicians Prince and George Michael.

“George Michael and Prince were pop icons who showcased rare musical genius and otherworldly charisma,” President/CEO of The Recording Academy Neil Portnow said in a statement. “While each possessed a distinct style and sound, they were both adored by audiences worldwide. The passings of two such creative innovators were a huge loss for the creative community; The Recording Academy is humbled to pay homage to their tremendous legacies on the Grammy stage.”

Not all the stars will be out, though. Noticeably missing from this year's festivities will be Drake, Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Frank Ocean. All four artists have reported that they plan to skip the coveted award show. They have cited the Grammys falling off with relevance among younger artists as their excuse for skipping the event. Both Drake and Kanye are up for eight awards a piece.

Peep the entire list of nominees here. The 59th annual Grammy Awards air Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Check out the gallery of photos revealing the seating arrangements for the upcoming show below.