Havoc wants Prodigy and Mobb Deep's legacy to live forever. Eight years after P's passing, Havoc caps off the group's historic run with the group's final album, Infinite, released on Oct. 10. Days before the album was released, Hav discusses putting the project together in P's absence, AI in hip-hop, touring, the younger generation paying homage and more in a new interview for XXL's Talk It Up series powered by DistroKid.

"I would have loved to come out with an album sooner," Havoc tells XXL about the decade-long wait. "But, you know, there's a process to things. And everything happens at the right time and when it's supposed to happen. And the time is now. I was lucky enough and blessed that [Prodigy's] family trusted me with Prodigy's vocals and I went to work. Teamed up wtih Alchemist, and the rest is history."

Released as part of Mass Appeal's Legend Has It series, Infinite features guest appearances from Nas, Clipse, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon and more. Produced by entirely by Havoc and frequent collaborator The Alchemist, the album has a non-compromising consistency ardant supporters have become accustomed to. And no, there was no AI used in the process of making the album.

"This is the closet thing [fans] would have if Prodigy was here," Havoc adds. "Consistency. Legacy."

Check out Havoc's exclusive interview with XXL, where he opens up about Prodigy's greatness, P's psychic lyrics, the group's impact, new artists Havoc enjoys and more below.

Watch Havoc's Interview With XXL