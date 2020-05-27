Gunna Says Young Thug Is the Best Rapper Alive

Gunna declares the best rapper of all time and the artist he's giving the crown is not far from home.

During a chat with Young Thug for Interview Magazine, Gunna named the YSL Records founder as the best rapper alive.

"Who is the best rapper?" Thug asks.

"It would have to be you, Slime, on god," the 26-year-old rapper replies to his mentor. "You make the most songs out of everybody. Anybody can rap and make songs, but you're making real songs. It's hard to do that. I understand it because I make songs, too."

Gunna's love for Thug has never been a secret. The rhymer has often cited Slime as a significant influence. During his interview for the 2019 XXL Freshman cover last year, he mentioned Thugger as well as Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle as three rappers who have inspired him.

Thug and Gunna's relationship goes back to 2015, after the "Drip Too Hard" rhymer's uncle introduced the two Georgia boys.

"I met [Young Thug] the day he shot the 'With That' video in my neighborhood," Gunna said. "My uncle called me like, 'We got Thug out here, he shooting a video. Come down here, make sure he's good.' We locked in from there."

Following the passing of Gunna's uncle, the two sparked a tight-knit friendship that eventually led to Gunna signing a deal with Thugger's Young Stoner Life Records and 300 Entertainment.

Since the former XXL Freshman began working with Thugger, the two have crafted dozens of songs featuring them both. Most recently, Gunna released his sophomore album, Wunna. On the 18-track album, Thugger makes two appearances, featuring on songs "Dollaz on My Head" and "Far."