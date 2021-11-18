Woman Who Gorilla Glued Her Hair Is Rapping Now, Releases Song Called ‘Ma Hair’ – Listen

Earlier this year, Tessica Brown went viral for slathering her hair with Gorilla Glue, and she’s about to go viral again with her new song.

Brown, famously known as the Gorilla Glue Girl, is rapping now and has released her first rap song called “Ma Hair” today (Nov. 19). Produced by Phil Valley, the New Orleans-bounce track features the Louisiana woman detailing her horrific ordeal of using Gorilla Glue on her hair after running out of hairspray. TMZ posted a snippet of the single on Nov. 18. You can hear the song in full at the bottom of this post.

On the track, Brown repeatedly raps "Ma hair, it don’t move, it don’t move/Ma hair, it don’t move, it don’t move" before launching into her storytelling rhymes about her sticky situation back in February. "I went from silky to solid/I tried to wash it with everything I could think of/But nothing was making progress, I was sobbing," she raps on the song.

According to Brown’s manager, Gina Rodriguez, the rap upstart recorded the tune in Los Angeles last month. Interestingly, Rodriguez told TMZ that Brown and her team reached out to Nicki Minaj to see if she would be interested in jumping on the track. They figured since Nicki gave her a shout-out (“Head game slicker than little miss Gorilla Glue”) on her updated Beam Me Up Scotty track "Fractions,” that she would oblige them. Brown’s team tried to get into contact with Nicki ,but the Queen never returned their calls.

Despite no contact with Nicki, Brown is doing well for herself. She’s also an entrepreneur with her own line of haircare products called Forever Hair. The line is made up of "all natural" ingredients to help women safely grow their hair back.

"I launched these products to help not only myself but other people like me that need help growing their hair," Brown told CNN back in June. "I am so excited about this launch because these products were doing so well for me, I couldn't wait for them to help other people."

Listen to Tessica Brown’s (a.k.a. Gorilla Glue Girl) new song "Ma Hair" below.