GLC Is Working on a New Album With Kanye West and Dame Dash

G.O.O.D. Music affiliate GLC is plotting an official comeback. The Chicago rapper recently revealed his is working on his sophomore studio album, which will be titled The Book of St Ism. In addition, he announced Kanye West and Dame Dash will executive produce the project, reports Fader. Dame reportedly hipped West to project, continuing their recent run of business collaborations. "GLC is the best at what he does," Dash said via press release. "When he played me his music, I knew I wanted to put this album together and I gave Kanye a call and brought him in."

GLC initially carved a name for himself for standout verses on The College Dropout's "Spaceships" and Late Registration's "Drive Slow." In 2010, he released his debut, Love, Life and Loyalty and has since put nearly a dozen mixtapes out on the streets pumping his "Ism" way of thinking. "The ism teaches kids and adults to apply themselves and to supply their wealth," he states, "all while understanding that the only limitations you'll ever have are those that you place on yourself."

This looks to be one of many endeavors that Dame and West are working on together since burying the hatchet on past beef. West and Dash collaborated on the feature film, Loisaidas, a bleek look into the gritty streets of Harlem with guest appearances coming courtesy of Murda Mook, The Lox, Smoke DZA and Dame himself. They also recently announced they are buying the online streetwear site, Karmaloop.

