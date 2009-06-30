Game Reveals Michael Jackson Wanted To Help End 50 Cent Beef

Compton rapper The Game says he got a call from Michael Jackson at the height of his beef with 50 Cent.

In an interview with MTV News the Doctor’s Advocate said that MJ reached out and wanted to play mediator in his beef with Fif. “I was on tour in Canada, sitting in my room, cutting my hair," Game explained about when he go the call."I was messing my hair up. Then my road manager knocks on my door. Boom, boom, boom. He told me, I got MJ on the phone. I ran and snatched up the phone." [Watch below]

"He got to this one thing that makes me laugh, man," Game said about the conversation. "He said, 'I don't know how you're gonna feel about this, but I want to ask you something. I don't want you to judge me, but I don't really know everything that's going on between you and 50. But I want to be the middle man behind you putting this situation to bed.'”

Game, who recorded a Jackson tribute alongside Diddy, Usher, Chris Brown, Boyz II Men and Polow Da Don last week, also revealed that the King of Pop wanted to also hit the studio with him and Fiddy. G-Unit DJ Whoo Kid also told XXLMag.com that MJ wanted to record with 50.

In related Game news, as previously reported the rapper plans on dropping a slew of mixtapes this summer, in anticipation of his new album. The R.E.D. –Elan Mancini