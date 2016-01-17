Future Drops ‘Purple Reign’ Mixtape Executive Produced by DJ Esco and Metro Boomin

With little in the way of prior warning, Future has dropped yet another new mixtape. Purple Reign is executive produced by DJ Esco and Metro Boomin and contains 13 new tracks from the white hot Atlanta rapper. The tape finds Hendrix riding solo over production courtesy of Metro Boomin, Nard and B, Southside, DJ Spinz, Zaytoven and others.

Purple Reign is Future's sixth solo record since the spring of 2014, and the fifth in the run that began with Monster, which is commonly cited as a creative and professional renaissance for the Atlanta rapper. After his sophomore album, Honest, was poorly received by fans and critics, he split from his fiancee, the singer Ciara. Future's music became markedly darker, and the string of free releases that continued with Beast Mode and 56 Nights was successfully parlayed into last July's Dirty Sprite 2, which topped the Billboard charts in its opening week.

He's currently embroiled in a dispute with Ciara over visitation rights to the child they have together, who is also named Future. Yesterday (Jan. 16), in an interview with the French outlet Clique, Future claimed that he simply rapped about drug addiction as a marketing ploy, and was not himself addicted to any substance. Many fans and observers noted that the statements could be tailored for the inevitable court proceedings.

Metro Boomin is a budding super producer from St. Louis who has been based in Atlanta since he moved there to attend college. He has worked with Future for several years, and handled the bulk of the production duties on Dirty Sprite 2. DJ Esco met Future when he was a resident DJ at the famed Atlanta strip club Magic City; the pair have since developed a creative partnership, and 56 Nights is named for the stint Esco served in a Dubai jail.

Stream the tape in its entirety below, courtesy of LiveMixtapes:

