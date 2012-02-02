French Montana Shoots Two Videos in Miami

French Montana is focused on wrapping up his upcoming album, but that doesn’t mean the Bronx-bred rapper doesn’t find time to leave the studio to shoot videos and party. Over the weekend, French filmed two videos and kicked it with the likes of Dr. Dre, The Lox and Ne-Yo at Rick Ross’ birthday party at club Amnesia all while in Miami, Florida.

“We shot the ‘Shot Caller’ remix,” French tells XXLMag.com. “We did [Red Café’s] ‘Let It Go’ remix, as well. We celebrated Rick Ross’ birthday. It was beautiful thing.”

Although French didn’t want to disclose the concept of his new visual, he did say it cost a pretty penny.

“Man, they done took all my budget, man,” he laughs. “It's looking real good. Shout to Collin, he shot it. It's looking good, it's looking like one of them ‘96 Bad Boy videos. It's takeover now.”

French’s debut is titled Excuse My French and due this summer, possibly as early as mid July, he adds. His labelmate MGK guest stars on the record as well as Diddy, Rick Ross and jailed MC Max B.

“Max is doing real good,” French said of his incarcerated friend. “That brother got positive spirit.”

Besides the “Let It Go” remix, French appears on DJ Absolut’s new “Untouchable” mixtape along with Ace Hood and Pusha T, as well as “I’m From The Trap” off of Prodigy’s H.N.I.C.3 LP and Rick Ross’ “Stay Schemin.” —Shaheem Reid