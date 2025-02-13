Freddie Gibbs Thinks Drake and PartyNextDoor Jacked His Rabbit and Dollar Sign Branding for Their Album Cover

Freddie Gibbs believes Drake and PartyNextDoor jacked his rabbit and dollar sign branding for their $ome Sexy $ongs 4 U album cover.

Freddie Gibbs Insists Drake and PND Jacked His Style

On Thursday (Feb. 13), Drizzy and PND shared the back cover and tracklist for their highly anticipated new collab album. In contrast to the front cover, which shows the OVO bros posted up in front of the Absolute World twin tower skyscraper complex in Mississauga, Ontario, the back shows three female cartoon rabbits. One has dollar signs in its eyes, the second has earbuds that are on fire in its eyes and the third rabbit has hearts in its eyes.

Shortly after the tracklist dropped, Freddie Gibbs entered the chat and seemingly accused the OVO duo of biting his branding.

"Damn they even stole the rabbits too. I’m flattered," the Gary, Ind. rapper tweeted. In a follow-up post, Gibbs shared a promo for his 2022 album $oul $old $eperatly, which also features a rabbit on the cover, and captioned the post, "$$$4u [heart emoji]"

To further drive home his point, Gibbs retweeted several posts from fans who agreed with he rapper's claims.

"I forgot Freddie Gibbs be using the bunny with dollar signs a lot for his stuff," one X user tweeted. "Yeah, Drake and PND just straight up copied that lmfao."

"Using the $$$ and rabbit from @FreddieGibbs is nasty work," another person posted.

Check out Freddie Gibbs' tweets and see both album arts below.

See Freddie Gibbs Accuse Drake and PartyNextDoor of Jacking His Branding