February 2022 New Music Releases

The second month of 2022 is upon us, and some hip-hop heavy hitters and buzzing rhymers are delivering new music to help keep the year's music momentum going.

2 Chainz is kicking things off on Feb. 4 with the release of his seventh album, Dope Don't Sell Itself. The 12-track LP includes the singles "Million Dollars Worth of Game" with 42 Dugg, and "Pop Music" featuring Moneybagg Yo and Beatking. Guest appearances from Lil Baby, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Swae Lee, Jacquees and more also part of the project. Aside from dropping new music, Chainz will be joining rap vets like Lil' Kim, Jeezy and Gucci Mane on the second leg of the Legendz of The Streets tour, which starts back up on Feb. 3 in Columbus, Ga. at the Columbus Civic Center.

That same day, on Feb. 4, Yo Gotti will be delivering his last album as an artist as he transitions fully into his music executive role as the leader of CMG. The Memphis rapper will be closing out his CM series with CM10: Free Game. Gotti announced the offering on Jan. 24 with a video montage highlighting his career trajectory as a rhymer. He captioned the visual, "I’m gone Finish This SH!T just how I started!!! Wit No Regrets, Standing on Business & Principles. Motivating All Hustlers, knowing we took da Highest Risk for a Better Outcome. To the Streets, Plugs, Fans & Consumers I’m FOREVER GRATEFUL 🙏🏾 #CM10 February 4th - THIS DA LAST 1." Looks like there's plenty of fire to expect on CM10.

Closing out the month is Buffalo, N.Y.'s Conway The Machine. The quick-witted Griselda rapper is offering God Don't Make Mistakes, the follow-up to his critically-acclaimed 2021 album, La Maquina, which translates to "the machine." The Shady Records release features appearances from Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn, as well as production from The Alchemist, Hit-Boy and more. GDMM had an original release date set for last December, but a new arrival was announced for the LP this month. God Don't Make Mistakes arrives Feb. 25.

See more new music from some favorites in the rap community including Curren$y, Big K.R.I.T. and a host of others below.