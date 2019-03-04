Fat Joe Sued for Allegedly Stealing “All the Way Up”: Report

Fat Joe has apparently been hit with a lawsuit, and it's one that accuses the rapper of stealing “All the Way Up," a hit 2016 single with appearances from Remy Ma and French Montana.

According to a report TMZ published today (March 4), Eric A. Elliott, who goes by the rap alias Fly Havana, filed court documents claiming that he co-produced the track with Infared in 2015. The Blast reports that the Miami rapper says he worked on the beat for five hours and gave the "unfinished version" to his co-producer Infared.

Elliott maintains that Infared introduced him to Fat Joe and that the beat was subsequently passed on to the Bronx rapper. Havana claims he never heard back from Infared and that he was shocked when he heard "All the Way Up" was playing on the radio in 2016.

When he contacted Fat Joe about his credit and compensation for the song, they agreed to meet at an IHop in March 2016 where Fat Joe allegedly wrote out a check for $5,000.

Elliott, who is also seeking a co-writing credit and profits from the Grammy-nominated song, claims Fat Joe then promised him more money once “All the Way Up” generated more income, but he hasn’t seen an additional dime. Elliott also alleges that when he confronted French Montana about the situation outside of DJ Khaled's studio in 2017, but apparently French brushed him off.

The Blast lists Joe, Remy and French as being the targets of Havana's lawsuit, but TMZ cites just Joe and French. None of these rappers have spoken on the suit.

XXL has attempted to reach out to Joe's team for comment.

Watch the video for "All the Way Up" below.