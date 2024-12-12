Fat Joe Says Chance The Rapper Winning Grammy Award Over Joe and Remy Ma’s ‘All the Way Up’ Was the Biggest Disrespect

Fat Joe insists Chance The Rapper winning the Grammy award over Joe and Remy Ma’s "All the Way Up" in 2017 was the biggest disrespect.

Fat Joe Talks Grammy Snubs

On Wednesday night (Dec. 11) Joe hosted a listening event in New York City for his new album, The World Changed on Me. During the session, Remy Mas asked Joe why he wanted to make a new album after everyone thought he retired. Joe then segued into the topic of the Grammy awards. The Bronx rapper lamented the fact that "All the Way Up," his hit single with Remy Ma featuring French Montana, was snubbed at the Grammy Awards in 2017.

"We got robbed," Joe says in the video below. "'Lean Back,' we lost to the Black Eyed Peas, I don't know if you know, without Fergie. Then we lost 'All the Way Up' to Chance The Rapper. Like, that's the biggest disrespect."

Joe quoted Jay-Z to emphasis his point. "I'ma keep it real with you," he said. "You know how Jay-Z used to say 'gotta learn to live with regrets.' I can't live with that one. Chance The Rapper, 'All the Way Up' and whatever his sh*t was. Not that. Remy comes out of jail, I come out of jail. We throw a miracle frisbee out there. Sh*t never won in America. You gonna give it to...This crazy. The Grammys been playing with us for a long time."

Chance The Rapper's "No Problems" featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz beat out "All the Way Up" for the Best Rap Performance Grammy at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Apparently, Joe hasn't gotten over it.

Don Cartagena is prepping the release of his new album, which is set to drop on Friday (Dec. 13). It will be his first solo album in nearly 15 years and will include appearances from DJ Khaled, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign, Remy Ma and more. He's reunited with longtime producers Cool and Dre on the effort as well as Don Cannon.

Check out Fat Joe talking about "All the Way Up" being snubbed below.

