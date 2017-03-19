Drake delivered his highly-anticipated new playlist More Life, on OVO Sound Radio last night (March 18). Now the debating begins. Fans are already asking questions like, where does it rank? Did Drake peak on Views? And what songs on the project go the hardest?

Aubrey's new offering features 22 tracks, with guest appearances from Quavo, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Kanye West, Young Thug, Giggs, PartyNextDoor and others. Production wise, Drizzy leaned on the usual suspects, including 40, Frank Dukes, Boi-1da, Murda Beatz, T-Minus, Nineteen85 and more.

There are a number of different waves on the project, with the "Fake Love" rapper tapping into Grime, dancehall and even afrobeat.

“More Life is interesting because this is [Drake] right on the peak of his biggest project yet [with Views], doing his biggest tour and still having so many good ideas that he just wants to put out without making it a big ordeal,” Nineteen85 recently said of the project. “That’s why he’s trying to call it a playlist because he has a bunch of people in a space, hanging out…. He’s so aware of what everybody else is doing musically that he likes to introduce new music and new artists to the rest of the world.”

XXL reached out to the Twitterverse to see what songs the people are feeling after their initial impression of the project. There was a variations of answers.

Check out what songs people picked below. Stream More Life here.

See Fans Share Their Favorite Song Off Drake's More Life