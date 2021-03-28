Famous Dex has been hit with a slew of charges.

The Chicago rapper now faces 19 counts including gun possession and domestic violence stemming from three incidents that occurred in 2020, according to a TMZ report published on Sunday (March 28).

As previously reported, last November, Dex was the suspect in a domestic violence case where the SWAT team was called to his home after receiving notice that the rapper was armed and hurting his then-girlfriend. Dex's ex-girlfriend reportedly had cuts on her body when police arrived on the scene. However, the rapper had left before they arrived. Police have reportedly charged the rapper with domestic violence, weapon possession, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime and defacing property in that incident.

Dex reportedly faces more charges in a previous domestic incident with the same womAn that allegedly happened in October 2020. In that case, he has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm, exhibiting a firearm, inflicting bodily injury, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime, corporal injury domestic violence, threatening a domestic partner and defacing property.

Earlier this month, Dex was arrested for gun possession. In that case, he's been charged with possession of a firearm without a serial number and possessing a firearm despite having a restraining order against him.

XXL has reached out to Famous Dex's camp for comment.

It's been a tumultuous last few years for Dex, who has struggled with addiction. After fans expressed concern for the rapper last December when he posted some troubling videos online, he reportedly entered into a rehab facility earlier this year. He released his most recent solo project, Diana, last October.

See 21 Hip-Hop Projects That Fans Were Really Excited About But Never Happened