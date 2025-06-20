From Stan to the Slammer – Eminem’s Serial Stalker Has Been Sentenced to Some Serious Prison Time

Eminem's convicted serial stalker is going from Stan to the slammer since he's been sentenced to some serious time behind bars.

Man Convicted of Invading Eminem's Home Is Headed to Prison for a Long Time

Thankfully, contrary to Eminem's 2000 smash hit "Stan" featuring Dido, no Marshall Mathers super fans have actually driven their car off a bridge. However, the artist formerly known as Slim Shady is likely letting out a sigh of relief this week, given the fact that a man who has been caught invading Em's homes multiple times over the past six years will not be free to roam any time soon.

How Much Prison Time Will Eminem's Stalker Serve?

According to the Detroit Free Press, 32-year-old Matthew David Hughes was sentenced to serve 15 to 30 years in prison on Tuesday (June 17) on a charge of first-degree home invasion. That's on top of an additional sentence of three to seven years and six months for aggravated stalking. With both stints set to be served consecutively, the real-life Stan will be locked up for a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 37 years and six months. The sentence was handed down by Macomb County, Mich. Circuit Judge Diane Druzinski after Hughes was convicted of the charges back in May.

XXL has reached out to Eminem's team for comment on Hughes' sentencing.

When Was Matthew Hughes Convicted of Home Invasion and Stalking Eminem?

Apparently, three times is a charm for Matthew Hughes. The final nail in the courtroom coffin was on May 7 of this year, when a Michigan jury found him guilty of entering Eminem's Clinton Township, Mich. estate in August of 2024. The most certainly uninvited guest stole a bicycle from inside the home and fled the scene after being spotted by security. During the two-day trial, Eminem testified that this incident was far from his first run-in with the same guy.

Matthew Hughes Had Been Stalking Eminem for a Minute Before Being Sent to Prison

In 2020, Eminem came face to face with Matthew Hughes after he used a brick to break into Mathers' crib. After his life was verbally threatened, Em was able to restrain the now-convicted intruder until police officers arrived. Hughes pleaded guilty to second-degree home invasion and was sentenced to five years of probation. Before that, Hughes had been arrested for trespassing at two separate properties in search of Eminem, one of which, Marshall no longer owned.

Now that Matthew Hughes is headed away for an extended stay in the clink, it's safe to say his days of stalking Slim Shady have seen their coupe de grâce.

