Eminem Fan Breaks World Record With 16 Tattoos of Em’s Face

Some fans show their dedication to their favorite rappers in unique ways, and one woman in Scotland is supporting Eminem in a very permanent way.

On Wednesday (Sept. 30), Inked Mag reported that a woman named Nikki Patterson of Aberdeen, Scotland has broken the Guinness World Record for having the most tattoos of the same artist tattooed on the body. This includes 28 tattoos of Eminem.

At the time when Nikki broke the record, she had 15 portraits of the rapper inked on her body. She has since gotten one more, bringing her total portrait count of Slim Shady to 16. The woman has 28 tats total related to the veteran MC, but of those 28, 16 are portraits. She accomplished the feat back in March, just before the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nikki apparently got her first tattoo of Slim Shady when she was 19 years old. She is now 35. However, she says the portrait tats began a few years back. "The portraits began three years ago, and I loved everything about them," she told the BBC. "I adored them and had to get more. He's been the one constant in my life, and I have seen him perform live."

The Scotland native has tattoos of Eminem on her arms, legs, chest and fingers, and she says she's losing count. Next level fan devotion, for sure.

Speaking of Em fans, Fat Joe, who reveres the Detroit native as well, recently revealed on his The Fat Joe Show , which takes place on his Instagram Live, that Eminem called him up and tried to talk him out of retirement. While chatting with fellow Michigan rhymer Big Sean on the show, Joe said, "You know, Em called me last week—I don’t want to keep throwing his name around–but the man was trying to talk me out of retirement last week. This is all I ever wanted my whole life, for one of the rap gods like to call me and tell me, ‘Y,o Joe, you nice. You need to get back in there.'"

The topic actually came up after Sean named his top five rappers—dead or alive—and included Eminem.

It's evident that Em gets fan love from everyday folks as well as his rap peers.

See more of Nikki Patterson's tattoos dedicated to Eminem below.

