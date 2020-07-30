Drake Drops $600,000 on Two Tupac Shakur Chains: Report

Drake has his own way of showing love to artists he admires and most recently, he's honored the late Tupac Shakur.

According to a report from TMZ on Thursday (July 30), Drizzy recently dropped $600,000 on two 70-carat Tupac Jesus piece chains. The two neckpieces, which were designed by celebrity jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills, features ’Pac wearing a red bandana on one pendant and a blue bandana on the other. The piece with Tupac donned in the red bandana is adorned with yellow diamonds while the other is fluttered with white diamonds. There are also diamonds on the left side of ’Pac's face on both chains, seemingly representing tears. Each piece ran Drake $300,000 a piece and contains half a kilogram of gold, which is about 1 pound.

The Toronto native showed off his new ice on his Instagram Story Wednesday night (July 29). "Always wanted twin Jesus pieces thank you @jasonofbeverlyhills," Drake wrote in the post. Jason responded to the rapper via IG, sharing a video of the two Tupac pieces, along with a caption that said, "Thank you @champagnepapi for trusting us with this project. 🙏🏼🙏🏼Unbelievable honor to help pay homage to the legend Tupac Shakur."

champagnepapi via Instagram

Jason of Beverly Hills and his team spent about five weeks to complete the jewelry. Apparently, Drake came to Jason with his idea and the jeweler brought his vision to life.

In the past, the 6 God has honored singers Sade and Aaliyah by getting portraits of their faces tattooed on his body. Drizzy also has a tat of his mentor Lil Wayne and the legendary rock band The Beatles, paying tribute to their 1969 album, Abbey Road.

Check out a video of Drake's new neckpieces below.