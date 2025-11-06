Drake Has a Stand-Off With a Mover in Season 2 of The Office Movers

Drake has a stand-off with a mover in the new season of The Office Movers.

The Canadian comedy series centers around Everett and Eric Saunders, and the hijinks that go along with working at their father's moving company. On Thursday (Nov. 6), the season two trailer for the series was released on YouTube and features a cameo from The Boy. Drizzy makes a brief appearance at the end of the teaser, where he has a stand-off with one of the main characters.

Drake's full role in the season is unclear. The new six-episode season of The Office Movers debuts on Friday (Nov. 7) on Canadian streaming service Crave. The show has also been greenlit for a third season.

The Office Movers is the brainchild of writer-producer duo Jermaine “Jae” and Trevaunn “Trey” Richards and costars Jack Innanen, Lucas Lopez, Noel Miller, Hassan Phills, Jesse Sebastiani and Andy Agyepong-Ntra. The first season debuted last October. Drake is a longtime friend of Jermaine and Trevaunn and sampled one of their sketches on his More Life track "Madiba Riddim."

It's been a while since Drake showed his acting chops on screen. Earlier this year, he appeared in two documentary films: Magic City: An American Fantasy and Degrassi: Whatever It Takes. The former was executive-produced by Drake along with Jermaine Dupri. Drake is also one of he executive producers on the upcoming science fiction television series, Neuromancer.

Watch The Office Movers Season 2 Trailer Featuring Drake