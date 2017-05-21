Drake to Perform Inside Bellagio Fountain at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Word on road is that Drake has a must-see performance slated for tonight at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Now more information is leaking out as to exactly what the 6 God is up to.

Drizzy will be performing in Las Vegas' famed Bellagio Fountain at the Bellagio Hotel for his set, according to Billboard. Aubrey was spotted, rocking an all-white outfit, rehearsing his set for the upcoming show on a platform that has been constructed in the fountain last night (May 20) by a fan. We also get a hint of what the More Life rapper will be performing as he was spotted doing a practice run of the song,"Gyalchester."

This adds even more hype to the performance, which had already had fans waiting with bated breath after Mark Bracco, executive vice president of programming and development for the show, announced Drizzy's performance is lining up to be one to remember. “You know, Drake does not perform on television very often so I think whenever he does it’s a real event,” Bracco told Billboard. “We built a real terrific relationship with his team, working creatively with them and coming up with a big idea, and I think it’s gonna be a very, very big moment in the show. It’s not a surprise necessarily but it’s gonna be a moment that people aren’t exactly expecting…. It’ll be memorable, I promise you that.”

Check out a sneak peek of Drake's fiery set below.

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