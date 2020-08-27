Is Drake Dropping His New Album Tonight?

Twitter is oftentimes the oil that keeps the rumor mill going, and talks of Drake dropping an album tomorrow is one of the conversations that took place on the social media platform this afternoon.

On Thursday (Aug. 27), many fans of the platinum-selling Toronto artist penned tweets inquiring, but also declaring that Drizzy's forthcoming effort is supposed to be arriving at midnight. Their sentiments appear to be backed by the fact that the Grammy Awards' eligibility deadline is on Monday (Aug. 31) and because albums are typically offered on Fridays, tomorrow would be the day Drake would finally deliver Certified Lover Boy. Fans absolutely took this theory and ran with it, despite there being no real confirmation to support their speculations.

One person wrote, "I feel like a Drake album is coming out today."

"Drake is literally saying 'fvck grammys' if he doesn't drop his album tomorrow," another Twitter user said.

According to the Grammys official website, the eligibility period to be considered for a nomination for the 2021 Grammy Awards is between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020.

The conversation surrounding the potential release is mere theorization, but the thoughts aren't outlandish considering that Drake said he'd be dropping an album before the summer is over. When releasing his surprise Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape back in May, he said via Instagram, "My 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6. soon fwd."

Then, Drizzy fueled his fans' surmising when he offered his latest track "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk earlier this month.

Drake has yet to unveil the official release date for Certified Lover Boy, but fans will most certainly be waiting tonight to see if some new heat from the 6 God—in the form of an album—is available on streaming platforms.