Drake Look-Alikes Compete for $10,000 Prize Provided by Rapper and the Winner Is a Woman

Drake fans took their support for the rapper to another level this past weekend when they competed in a look-alike contest in the hopes of winning a $10,000 prize provided by the Toronto MC.

A bunch of Drake supporters were looking to go home with a bottle of Hennessy, a pack of Backwoods and some other prizes if they were crowned the winner of looking just like Drake, but little did they know that the rapper himself would bless the competition with a hefty prize. On Saturday (Dec. 14), people showed up to Apt 200 in Toronto presented by Casuals Cakery, a company founded by Lillianna Brown, which specializes in cake-inspired treats. Fans even traveled from New York to Canada for the look-alike contest.

"🌼Wagwan Delilah’s🌼-Think you have what it takes to be dubbed as Drake’s lookalike?," a post on the Casuals Cakery Instagram account read. "Now here’s your chance THIS SATURDAY we are hosting 'Drake Era’s Lookalike contest' (19+ event) the prize will be awarded to the most creative, entertaining & honors Drake’s aesthetic the best! And ofc the prize will be a certified Toronto Manz pack which will be:

🍾1 Bottle of Hennessy

🍾A pack of Backwoods

🍾Other prizes 👀

A perfect event to meet crodies, broski’s & your rich baby daddy 🌹 details below:

Date: Saturday Dec. 14

Location: @apt200to (1034 Queen St W)

Time: 4 - 6 pm space is limited so pleaseeee arrive early."

Drake caught word of the contest and offered $10,000 to sweeten the prize pot. "I'm adding 10 bands to the look alike contest," the rapper wrote in an IG DM to Casuals Cakery. "As the main prize."

Loyal supporters showed up in many of Drake's music career eras, from the NOCTA tactical vest look he wore on the It's All a Blur Tour to his curly hair decorated with colorful hair clips and many more. There was a "Montreal Drake," "Stylish Drake," "Pigtails Drake" and "Her Loss Drake," among others. The finalists answered questions from host Mucho TV while trying to give their best Drizzy impersonation. Drake acknowledged the finalists in his IG Story. "I love this city," he posted with four laughing emojis.

Surprisingly, the winner was a woman. Toronto's own Makayla Chambers, 21, was one of only two women to enter the competition. Donning pigtails and a beard she drew on her face, she got a taste of what if feels like to be Drake for a day. "It feels great," she told the Toronto Star. "It feels like I made it."

Started from the bottom, now she's here.

See the Drizzy look-alikes give the best they ever had with their get-ups below.

Watch People Compete in the Drake Look-Alike Contest and See the Winner

