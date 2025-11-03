Drake and Kendrick Lamar Pit Against Each Other as Dodgers Win 2025 World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers' 2025 World Series win over the Toronto Blue Jays featured multiple moments that referenced the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

The L.A. vs. Toronto matchup to figure out who is the MLB's best team did not go unnoticed by hip-hop fans and the Dodgers. Drake was in attendance for Game 1 in Toronto, which happened to fall on his 39th birthday. During Game 3 in L.A., the Dodgers played "Not Like Us" during their player intros. The Dodgers' stadium organist also played the Drake diss track during some at-bats.

Following the Dodgers' series win on Nov. 1, they continued to lean into the rap squabble. Following the World Series win, the Dodgers' X account posted a team photo along with the caption: "THEY STILL NOT LIKE US."

On Sunday (Nov. 2), Fox Sports shared a graphic that shows Kendrick Lamar burning rubber in a Buick Grand National while Drake stands in the smoke. "They Not Like Us" is written on the road next to the vehicle.

The win for L.A. marks back-to-back World Series crowns for the team.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" has been a thorn in Drake's side since it was released last May. In January, Drizzy filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group for distributing the track, which references Drake as a child predator. The lawsuit was dismissed last month. However, Drake has appealed the ruling.

Watch the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef Being Referenced In Connection With the 2025 World Series