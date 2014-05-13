There’s A New Drake Biography Website

The Internet can be a hateful and mean place at times. If anyone knows that, it's Drake as the hit-maker is constantly on the receiving end of meme-powered slander. But every so often some love shines through as well.

Digital agency Pilot Interactive has paid tribute to the Canadian with an illustrated biography that mostly highlights the doper parts of being Drake. Housed at http://startedfromthebottom.ca, the piece covers his first connection with Lil Wayne, his record deal and his time on Degrassi.

Hit the site for a fun look at all things Drizzy.

[Complex]