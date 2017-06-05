Chicago rapper 600 Breezy was just sentenced to 10 years in prison after a judge ruled he violated his probation for allegedly traveling without permission. Now, it looks like Drake is going to step in to try and get him out from behind bars to continue his flourishing career.

According to a leaked text message between the OVO head and Breezy's team, Drizzy was informed of the bad news for the rising rapper, which led the More Life star to vow to do anything to help.

"They took him in revoked his probation and gave him 10yrs. He won’t have to do it but basically lock him up for smoking weed & being black," Breezy's team wrote in the text.

"I won't let him sit. We will do everything we can," Drizzy replied.

If you recall, a Facebook post from the rapper, whose real name is Antonio Valentino King, revealed that Breezy was given the sentence after heading to a Waterloo, Iowa courtroom for the probation hearing, which already technically violates his probation.

“This long ass drive the Waterloo I’m about to walk in court on straight asshole mode … cause if I been violating for traveling…that mean I’m violating coming to court.. and the crazy part my supervising p.o in Chicago didn’t violate me . Iowa did….. After 5 years now Iowa wanna all of a sudden step in,” Breezy wrote on Facebook.

His team claims that he had three months left on his probation before he was allegedly penalized for smoking weed. A now-deleted Instagram post also states that 600 Breezy would be out in a year's time.

Breezy has had an incredible year, having been featured on Drake's More Life playlist album, which helped catapult his buzz in the music community, and releasing his Breezo George Gervin (Leading Scorer Edition) project.

Check out the recap video of Breezy's sentencing below, which includes a screenshot of the alleged text convo with Drizzy.

See Photos of Drake's Different Looks Over the Years