Drake Got Dissed in Two Languages During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Drake got dissed in two languages during Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance of "Not Like Us."

Kendrick Lamar Utilizes ASL Performer at Super Bowl

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show on Sunday (Feb. 9) still has people talking. Not only did Kendrick put on a memorable show, but surprisingly to some, he performed his controversial hit Drake diss song "Not Like Us." K-Dot wasn't the only one. The Compton, Calif. rapper employed deaf performer Matt Maxey of the Deafinitely Dope collective to perform the song in American Sign Language, too.

In the video, which can be seen below, Maxey enthusiastically signs the words to the chart-topping diss song in sync with K-Dot's performance. This isn't the first time Maxey has done ASL for a live hip-hop show. He's been praised for his work interpreting lyrics at shows with 2 Chainz, Chance The Rapper, Jadakiss and more.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Breaks Record

Kendrick Lamar's Easter egg-filled Super Bowl set is getting mixed reviews. What's clear is all eyes were on K-Dot as he made history as the first solo rap artist to headline the halftime show at the Big Game. The performance was watched by 133.5 million people, according to Roc Nation, who serves as the NFL's live music strategist. That makes it the most watched Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show ever.

Check out Matt Maxey performing the ASL version of "Not Like Us" and watch Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance below.

Watch the ASL Version of "Not Like Us" Performed at the Super Bowl

Watch Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Click "Watch on YouTube" to watch the official video of the performance on the NFL's YouTube channel.