Drake Concert to Air on Fuse

Drake is headed to the small screen later this month, and we’re not talking about reruns of Degrassi. Fuse announced today (November 8) that they will be airing the Young Money star’s first ever televised concert on the day before Thanksgiving.

XXLMag.com was in attendance during the star-studded event, held at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on September 29 and fans are in for quite a memorable performance. The night found the Toronto MC sharing the stage with such hip-hop heavyweights as Jay-Z, Fabolous, Swizz Beatz, Birdman and R&B crooner Trey Songz.

In addition to the concert, Fuse will broadcast Drizzy-related content for the entire day, including an episode of Loaded: Drake, a showcase of the artist’s greatest music videos.

Fuse Presents: Drake Live From Radio City Music Hall is scheduled to air on November 24 at 9 p.m. EST. —Elan Mancini