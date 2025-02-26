Drake Leaves Fans Bewildered After Canceling Remaining Shows on Anita Max Win Tour

Drake has abruptly canceled the remaining dates on his Anita Max Win Tour in Australia and New Zealand. The postponement has left fans bewildered and for good reason. Copping tix to see your favorite artist just to be let down with a surprise cancelation leaves many unanswered questions.

Drake Postpones Remaining Anita Max Win Tour Dates

On Tuesday evening (Feb. 25), Drake officially cut his tour short due to a scheduling conflict. In a statement released to Rolling Stone Australia, the Toronto MC's rep confirmed that the remaining dates would be rescheduled.

"Due to a scheduling conflict, four of Drake’s 16 sold-out shows in Australia and New Zealand will be postponed. We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows.

All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for sale.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon.

We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible."

Drake kicked off the Anita Max Win Tour on Feb. 4 in Perth, Australia. He made additional stops in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. He was set to perform a Brisbane show on March 4, another Sydney stop on March 7, and in Auckland on March 15 and 16.

Just like he did on the It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage in 2023, Drizzy was giving away hundreds of thousands of dollars on this new short trek. It seemed as if that was the main reason people might've been attending the tour to see if they'd walk away much richer than when they showed up. Clearly, real Drake fans were in attendance for the right reasons, but whatever the motive for the rest, his supporters who were waiting on those remaining dates in Australia and New Zealand to see him are left upset.

"Drake pulling the plug on Australia and NZ feels off—‘scheduling conflicts’ sounds like a polite dodge. Fans deserve more than a vague ‘we’re working on it’ from a rep. Hope he makes it right, but this late cancel’s got people side-eyeing the real story," @BluntVoices tweeted on X.

"It annoys me when artists announce a tour and start the tour then cancel / postpone certain shows last minute because of low ticket sales or sum dumb like that. Especially in small countries like nz / aus where ppl pay for travel expenses. Drake I’m talking about you sir," @SirReidTheThird posted on X.

Aside from being an artist, Drake is only human and has to deal with whatever life throws at him just like his fans. While the statement his team provided says he could no longer commit to the rest of the tour due to a scheduling conflict, it begs the question: What conflict? To cancel the dates on a tour is a serious decision to make. With the way his supporters were showing up and selling out the tour dates that already passed, poor ticket sales don't seem to be the issue here. Is the rapper due in court to face Universal Music Group for his defamation lawsuit? April 2 is the next date in the case for a pre-trial conference so that wouldn't apply here. Whatever the reason is, fans want answers with the quickness.

XXL has reached out to Drake's team for comment.

Take a look at what the fans have to say about Drake postponing his tour dates.

