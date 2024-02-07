Doja Cat’s Mom Granted Five-Year Restraining Order for Her Son Who Allegedly Physically Abused Rapper – Report

Doja Cat's mom has reportedly been granted a five-year restraining order against her son who allegedly physically abused the rapper in the past.

Doja Cat's Mom Granted Restraining Order

On Tuesday (Feb. 7), RadarOnline released a report stating a judge has granted Doja Cat's mom, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, the proposed restraining order against her son Raman Dalithando Dlamini. According to the celebrity news site, a hearing was held this week to address the previously filed restraining order. Raman did not show up for the hearing and the judge sided with Doja's mom after hearing her testimony. The restraining order is reportedly set to expire on Jan. 31, 2029.

Doja Cat's Brother Accused of Assaulting Rapper

As previously reported, Doja Cat's mom reportedly filed for the order last month, citing Raman's abusive behavior. The filing claimed Raman has been abusive toward Doja as well and even knocked her teeth out during one incident. He is also accused of damaging the Grammy winning recording artist's property.

Raman Responds to Allegations

Following the filing, Raman responded to the allegations when questioned by The Shade Room. When asked about the issues, he initially responded "no comment" before saying, "I don't have a restraining order against me."

He later added, "I haven't seen anybody in years, bro. What are you talking about?"

XXL has reached out to Doja Cat's team for comment.