Doechii Says She’s on a Mission to Bring Black Womanhood to Hip-Hop and Pop with Her Debut Album, Drops ‘Bombs’ Music Video

Doechii says she is on a mission to bring Black womanhood to hip-hop and pop with her debut album as she drops her explosive "Bombs" music video.

On Monday (Oct. 12), the Top Dawg Entertainment artist brought back her Swap Sessions and delivered her new visual for the song "Bombs." Doechii directed the visual, which features the 28-year-old rapper wearing a metallic bikini and spitting rapid-fire rhymes. At one point, her breastplate turns into a gun turret shooting sparklers.

Doechii also posted a diary entry to her Instagram Story detailing the two-year creative process leading up to her debut album. In her journal, which can be viewed below, she jotted down that she spent a few years relearning about hip-hop culture, and is now on a mission to deliver her most authentic self through her debut album.

"I spent the last few years relearning Hip-Hop as a student. Studying its language, history & roots. Now I feel inspired to contribute to evolve it," she wrote. "A mission is brewing inside of me (a responsibility really) to see [Black] womanhood exist at the center of Hip-Hop AND Pop."

"Finally become the dark skin ICON my little girl eyes wanted to see. Making the music I want to hear and embodying the posture of thee STAR! A light in my industry," she continued. "I want art in every f**king thing. I want everything. I am EVERYTHING."

"And this-THIS is the type of self devotion I want my fans (f**k that, the worid.) to have. Permission to evolve and be all of you, all at once," she added. "I don't have s**t else to say h*e, [I've] decided," she concluded.

Doechii didn't reveal when her debut album would arrive in stores. The project will follow her 2024 mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, which won Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Check out Doechii's message and watch her "Bombs" music video below.

Read Doechii's Diary Entry About Her Music Awakening Ahead of Her Debut Album

Watch Doechii's "Bombs" Music Video

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