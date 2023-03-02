DJ Khaled Releases Victory Album – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

March 2, 2010: Thirteen years ago, DJ Khaled released his star-studded fourth album, Victory, through We the Best Music and E1 Music.

Since 2006, DJ Khaled has earned a reputation for assembling multiple rappers to create triumphant songs with memorable catchphrases. On this day, Khaled dropped Victory, a 12-track collection boasting 41 collaborations with multiple artists. The LP also marked the first time the Miami producer worked with Drake, who was coming up in the rap game in 2010.

Drizzy appeared on the album's lead single, "Fed Up," with Lil Wayne, Usher, Young Jeezy and Rick Ross. The second single was "Put Your Hands Up," another anthemic song featuring Schife, Young Jeezy, Rick Ross and Plies.

However, it was the third single, "All I Do Is Win," featuring T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross, that garnered DJ Khaled national recognition. Produced by DJ Nasty and LVM, the impactful song celebrates the winning spirit in all of us and has now become the unofficial theme song at various sporting events.

The single peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart for the week ending May 29, 2010, and according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the tune is three-times platinum. Additionally, an "All I Do Is Win" remix, featuring T-Pain, Diddy, Nicki Minaj, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, Fabolous, Jadakiss, Fat Joe and Swizz Beatz was also released.

"I feel like I'm at a point in my career right now where I'm at that victory point," Khaled told MTV News in October 2009. "Because I've been through so much, and I feel like the music I'm making is so powerful — because I make this music for the people."

Overall, DJ Khaled became the people's champ with Victory.

Watch DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win" (Remix) Video Below

Watch DJ Khaled's "Put Your Hands Up" Video Below

Listen to DJ Khaled's Song "Victory" Featuring Nas and John Legend Below