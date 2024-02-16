DJ Khaled Pulled Over by Police While on Golf Cart – Report

DJ Khaled has been reportedly pulled over by police while driving his golf cart in Miami.

DJ Khaled Reportedly Stopped by Police Driving Golf Cart Barefoot

According to a report published by TMZ on Thursday (Feb. 15), DJ Khaled was causally driving his golf cart in his swanky neighborhood in Miami when was he pulled over by a police officer. In the photos below, the We The Best Music Group producer-exec can be seen cruising in his hooked-up ride completely barefoot without a seatbelt on as a cop on a motorcycle approaches.

As the scene plays out, Khaled hands the officer his information before driving off in the final photo with some paperwork in hand. However, it is unclear as to whether or not he was issued a citation during the traffic stop.

XXL has reached out to DJ Khaled's team and the Miami Police Department for statements on the matter.

DJ Khaled's Golf Cart Woes in the Past

This isn't the first time DJ Khaled has run into issues while behind the wheel of a golf cart. Back in January of 2023, Khaled attempted to jump a curb with his cart while playing a round at a resort in the Bahamas only to get stuck in the sand. Rather than being embarrassed by the blunder, he took the opportunity to provide a motivational speech in true DJ Khaled fashion.

"Life. Roadblocks. Don't let nothing stop you," DJ Khaled said at the time. "Don't let nothing stop you. ’Cause we ain't stopping. We gon' keep going."

In the photos below, check out what appears to be DJ Khaled being pulled over by a motorcycle cop while driving his golf cart in Miami.

