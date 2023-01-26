DJ Khaled Models for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection

DJ Khaled is a new model for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Collection.

Last night (Jan. 25), DJ Khaled shared a post announcing he is now a brand ambassador and model for RiRi's popular lingerie, sleepwear and clothing brand.

"Happy Valentines, everybody," Khaled says in the video while wearing what appears to be a black, silk pajama set. "This is like my boxer-pajama vibe, you know, for Valentine's," DJ Khaled explains. "As soon as I put this on, my queen she came running. I'm like, 'Nah ma, chill, chill, chill.' You know, it's that Savage X Fenty."

He captioned the post, "@SavageXFenty Valentine's Day has got something for EVERY BODY! Get yours now! @badgalriri DID! Love and more blessings!"

DJ Khaled recently talked to BET Lifestyle about the collab with Rihanna's wildly popular brand.

"I want to thank Rihanna and Savage X Fenty for letting me be part of this campaign,” Khaled said. "Rihanna is a visionary, and for her to give me the opportunity to wear the clothes, it was so dope and organic.”

"I love that she lets me be myself," he continued. "I promote to the world to always be yourself. She inspires me.”

Will we be seeing Khaled on the runway anytime soon?

“I've been trying to tell the world I wear a lot of hats. You see me in that robe," Khaled added. “I’ve got a modeling career ahead of me, you know.”

Along with her Savage X Fenty V-Day Collection rollout, Rihanna is preparing for her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performance next month.

Check Out DJ Khaled Modeling an Outfit From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Line Below