DJ Khaled Look-Alike at Waffle House Goes Viral – Watch

It looks like DJ Khaled has a twin.

A clip of a DJ Khaled look-alike ordering at a Waffle House has gone viral on social media.

On Sunday (April 3), Instagram user @st.mark85 shared a video of himself with the DJ Khaled doppelgänger who appears to be ordering food at a Waffle House. The man looks amazingly similar to the Miami-based super producer.

St. Mark, who is holding his phone and filming it, tells his followers that it’s not every day you see Khaled at the Waffle House.

“Hey bro, hit ’em with that shit,” he tells the DJ Khaled look-alike.

The DJ Khaled doppelgänger looks straight into the camera and delivers the We The Best honcho’s signature ad-lib: “Another one.”

St. Mark tagged a few people in the clip including the real DJ Khaled but also Ari Rufino who looks like the Grammy-winning producer as well. According to Rufino’s IG page, he’s an actor-comedian based out of Atlanta.

It’s unclear if it’s Rufino in St. Mark's viral clip, but it appears the comedian occasionally portrays Khaled on his IG account for fun.

DJ Khaled probably wouldn’t be at a Waffle House since he owns a chicken wing franchise, himself. Last year, the "Wild Thoughts" beatmaker launched a delivery-only chicken wings eatery called Another Wing.

DJ Khaled is not the only hip-hop artist who has a doppelgänger. Rap fans have pointed out that Bobby Shmurda and Los Angeles Clippers point guard Reggie Jackson look very similar to each other. Some people think A$AP Rocky and ex-footballer-turned-podcaster Chad Ochocinco look like twins.

Nevertheless, it’s amazing to see that DJ Khaled could possibly have a clone who sometimes hits up a waffle spot.