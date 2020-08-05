DJ Cassidy to Premiere Volume 2 of Pass the Mic Virtual Series

DJ Cassidy is back with the second installment of his Pass the Mic virtual series and he'll be featuring some of hip-hop's trailblazers.

This evening (Aug. 5), Cassidy is launching volume two of his virtual mixtape, which will include the likes of Big Daddy Kane, Chuck D and Rakim, to name a few, rapping along to some of their classic records, one at a time, from their homes via livestream on Twitch. In addition to Kane, Chuck and Rakim, Cassidy will be joined by nearly three-dozen others from the golden era of hip-hop.

As DJ Cassidy spins the legendary records, he hopes to "uplift and pay homage to the heroes around the world fighting for health, freedom, and justice."

"I hope Volume Two moves others as much as it has moved me," he said in a statement. "I am forever grateful to my Hip Hop heroes for their decades of culture, urgency, and inspiration, and with them, I celebrate all the heroes around the world."

Cassidy's idea for the Pass the Mic series derived from a FaceTime conversation he had with Earth, Wind & Fire's Verdine White. He thought about his relationships with some of his heroes in the music industry, and began DJing on Zoom and would call in some of his favorite artists. Thus, the series was born.

The initial Pass the Mic mixtape featured a number of R&B legends, but this edition is dedicated specifically to hip-hop.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET tonight and can be streamed via twitch.com/behindtherhyme.

Check out Pass the Mic: Volume 1 below.