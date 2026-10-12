Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys’ Son Genesis Kicks Off New YouTube Show Interviewing Cool CEOs

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys' son Genesis kicks off a new YouTube Show interviewing cool CEOs, and their parents couldn't be more proud of their young creative.

On Sunday (Oct. 11), Swizzy jumped on his Instagram page to alert fans about his son Genesis Ali Dean's new YouTube show called The Coolest Thing in the World?! The program features the 12-year-old host interviewing CEOs who are doing cool things.

In the first episode, Genesis talks with Constantin Buschmann, the CEO and owner of the Germany-based luxury company Brabus. The executive created the Brabus Bodo, a 1,000-horsepower hypercar built as a personal tribute to his father, the late founder of Brabus, Bodo Buschmann.

"It is so cool, so lit," said Genesis about the all-black carbon fiber-designed vehicle. "The littest thing on earth."

Constantin noted that the Brabus Bodo marks the company's first vehicle import to the United States, and is headed to the Dean Collection, Swizz's exclusive vault of high-end art and luxury items.

On his IG, Swizz saluted his son's new video show.

"We would like to say congrats to our son Genesis for his new show on YouTube it's called The coolest things in the world," he wrote. "He wanted to do a show interviewing CEOs of cool companies and show the coolest things they are doing."

"He wants to show you things from his lens," he added.

Check out Swizz Beatz's IG post and his son's video show below.

See Swizz Beatz's Message About His Son Genesis' New YouTube Show The Coolest Thing in the World?!

Watch Genesis' YouTube Show The Coolest Thing in the World?!

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