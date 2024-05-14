DJ Akademiks Sued for Sexual Assault and Defamation In New Lawsuit

DJ Akademiks is being sued for sexual assault and defamation by a former acquaintance.

DJ Akademiks Faces Lawsuit for Sexual Assault and Defamation

According to documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (May 14), DJ Akademiks, born Livingston Allen, is being sued by Fauziya "Ziya" Abashe who filed a rape and defamation lawsuit against Ak on Monday (May 13) in New Jersey Superior Court. In her 30-page lawsuit, Abashe alleges that on July 16, 2022, Ak contacted her and invited her to his house in New Jersey. While at Ak's home, he and his two accomplices, identified as John Does 1 and John Does 2, would drug and rape her.

On the morning after the incident, Abashe was unaware of what happened and only became aware after Akademiks showed her surveillance footage of her being sexually assaulted by John Doe 1 and John Doe 2 on his pool deck. Abashe states in her suit that she reported the incident to police and a rape kit was performed, which revealed that she had been sexually assaulted.

Since the alleged rape, Abashe refrained from commenting on the incident until Dec. 30, 2023. On that date, she claimed that she had seen Ak defame her on social media. According to Abash, the popular podcaster accused her of voluntarily having an orgy with his friends at his home while maintaining that he never participated at all. Angered by Akademik's false statements about her, Abashe released a video addressing his alleged involvement in her sexual assault.

Abashe also states in her documents that she has suffered significant physical and psychological pain, as well as dignity and invasion of her privacy following the alleged sexual assault. Additionally, Abashe claims that DJ Akademiks' false public statements about her are grounds for defamation.

Additionally, in her lawsuit, Abashe presented photographic evidence of her physical injuries, along with a screenshot obtained from surveillance footage capturing the purported sexual assault.

DJ Akademiks Addresses Sexual Assault, Defamation Lawsuit Against Him

On Tuesday (May 14), DJ Akademiks addressed his legal case during an afternoon livestream. According to the 32-year-old podcaster, he had been clear of any wrongdoing by police and that this is a shakedown for money.

"Just know that according to the law and according to the police and according to all sanctioning governing authorities, academics is an innocent man who has not ever been charged with anything of the sort that has to do with any deviancy or anything like that has never been charged will never be charged," he said.

Ak added: "That's a fact, but this is a civil situation brewing. It is a shakedown."

Victim and Her Attorney Issue Statement Regarding Civil Lawsuit Against DJ Akademiks

In a statement to XXL, Fauziya Abashe said, "I'm confident that justice will prevail and the veil will be removed so no other woman will have to endure what I did."

Her attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, agreed stating, "Litigation is always the last resort. After several unsuccessful attempts to resolve this case privately, Ms Abashe was left with no choice but to file. Mr. Allen’s hubris will be his downfall."

Read More: Podcasters and Streamers Are Playing a Big Role in Rap Beef Now

XXL has reached out to DJ Akademiks for comment.