Diddy Prison Intake Photo Surfaces, He Now Works in Chapel Library

Diddy's prison intake photo has surfaced, along with news that he has taken up a gig in the prison's chapel library.

On Monday (Nov. 10), CBS News shared the latest pic of Diddy, which was taken at Fort Dix FCI in New Jersey, where the embattled media mogul is serving his 50-month sentence. The photo shows him with a significant amount of grey patches in his beard and hair.

According to the outlet, Diddy is easing into his life as a prisoner by working in the prison chapel library as a chaplain's assistant. He has also started a drug treatment program. This news comes after TMZ reported that Diddy was also working laundry duty in the prison.

Things haven't been all good, however. Diddy has reportedly already found himself in trouble for making an unauthorized three-way call earlier this month. Prison officials have recommended that he lose 90 days of phone privileges. A ruling has yet to be made.

Diddy's publicist, Juda Engelmayer, told CBS News, "It was a procedural call initiated by one of his attorneys and was protected under attorney client privilege. There was nothing improper."

There have also been rumors that Puff was caught drinking alcohol in prison. However, his team denied the claims in a post on X on Monday.

"The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false," the statement reads. "His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family."

Diddy's release date is listed as June 4, 2028.

Watch CBS News' Report on Diddy Settling Into Prison Life