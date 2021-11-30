Crunchy Black Responds to Soulja Boy Disrespecting Young Dolph, Says Soulja ‘Was the First to Suck D!*k’

Crunchy Black has responded to Soulja Boy for making disrespectful comments about Young Dolph before Dolph's tragic death earlier this month.

In a video interview with Cam Capone News, which was published on YouTube on Saturday (Nov. 27), Black, a former member of Three 6 Mafia, blasted Big Draco for disrespecting the late Memphis legend.

“He the first one to suck dick,” Crunchy Black said about Soulja. “Before everybody sucked dick, Souja Boy did it.”

“He the first one, nationwide, the first dick sucker,” he added while laughing uncontrollably.

Crunchy Black continued insulting the Atlanta rapper.

"Fuck Soulja Boy," he said. "Fuck Soulja Boy. He ain’t talkin’ ’bout nothin’. Tell him to go make another video game and call it ‘I’m the first one to suck dick.’ Fuck Soulja Boy. I don’t wanna talk about Soulja Boy.”

Crunchy Black’s crude remarks about Soulja Boy are in response to Draco's ill-timed beef with Young Dolph roughly a week before Dolph's passing on Nov. 17. It all started when Soulja saw Dolph's post on an Instagram blog earlier this month about the Paper Route Empire boss being an independent artist.

Soulja said that’s a lie. "That's big cap," SB wrote in the comment section. "They signed to @empire I'm really 100% Independent no cap."

After Dolph’s death, Soulja doubled down on his comments and claimed if the shoe was on the other foot, people would be happy Soulja was dead.

"Let it would have been me," Soulja Boy stated. "It would have been a whole bunch of, 'Ha ha ha, Soulja Boy should have kept his mouth shut." He then added, "Niggas would have been laughing like a muthafucka. 'Soulja Boy thought he was tough.'"

Nevertheless, Soulja refused to offer any condolences for Young Dolph, claiming members of PRE's team were in his DMs threatening him just days before Dolph's death.

SB can now add Crunchy Black to the list of people Soulja probably won’t do a feature with along with Lil Yachty and Stunna 4 Vegas.

Watch Crunchy Black’s interview with Cam Capone News below. Fast-forward to the 1:00-mark to watch him diss Soulja Boy.