Soulja Boy Responds to Young Dolph’s Death, Believes People Would Be Happy If He Died

Soulja Boy's name has been the subject of ire in the wake of Young Dolph's death, due to SB's ill-timed beef with the Memphis rapper a week prior to Dolph's passing. Soulja recently addressed the topic of Dolph's death directly during a long Instagram Live rant.

On Friday (Nov. 19), two days after Dolph was shot and killed inside a cookie store in his hometown of Memphis, Soulja went on Instagram Live and talked for nearly 30 minutes. SB claims if the shoe was on the other foot, people would be happy he was dead. "Let it would have been me," Soulja snapped. "It would have been a whole bunch of, 'Ha ha ha, Soulja Boy should have kept his mouth shut. He should have...'"

"Let it woulda been me, nigga," he continued.

"Niggas would have been laughing like a muthafucker. 'Soulja Boy thought he was tough,'" the "Rick and Morty" rhymer yelled.

Soulja refused to share any condolences for Dolph, saying members of the Paper Route Empire's team were in his DMs threatening him just days before Dolph's death.

Soulja, who crowned himself "King Opp" during the rant, was recently pulled from two shows on the 2021 Millennium Tour, one of which was in Memphis, for precautionary reasons. Soulja said he didn't understand the reasoning. "Y'all muthafuckers done got me took off the Memphis show like Young Dolph dying got something to do with me," SB added. "What the fuck Young Dolph dying got to do with me? That's what the fuck I'm trying to figure out."

G-Squared Events, who puts on the tour, recently released a statement about the decision to pull Soulja. “The safety and welfare of our patrons are the first and foremost priority.” the statement reads. “We pride ourselves on bringing high-quality concert experiences to our patrons. In times like this, we will stop at nothing to ensure that everyone that participates in these experiences is healthy, safe, and quite frankly having a good time.”

Soulja Boy sparked beef with Dolph last weekend after trying to downplay Dolph's independent success on social media. Soulja continued to blast Dolph during an interview with The Breakfast Club on Monday on (Nov. 15).

Young Dolph was shot and killed in an unrelated slaying at Makeda's Homemade Cookies on Wednesday (Nov. 17), when two masked gunman ran up and shot at the rapper from outside the store before fleeing in a white Mercedes-Benz. Things have been tense in Memphis since Dolph's death. Three men were arrested for a shooting that occurred at a vigil for the rapper the following day. That shooting had no connection to Dolph's murder.

Police are still searching for suspects in Young Dolph's death.