Coolio Did Not Sign A Deal With Pornhub

News broke earlier this week that Coolio had gone a different route than most in preparation for his first bit of work since 2009. “Take It To The Hub” posted on the adult site and reports surfaced that the rapper and Pornhub had inked a deal. But according to Coolio that’s just not true.

"I don't know why TMZ always has to do that bullshit," said Coolio to RollingStone. "I let them into the video shoot willingly and then the first thing they do is talk bullshit about me and try to make me look bad. They were trying to say it was my comeback. Man, I ain't trying to make no fuckin' comeback off some porn."

The 50-year-old went on to tell RollingStone that he had met with an executive from Pornhub while in Las Vegas for the AVNs [Adult Video News Awards] and was asked to do a promo song for the website but that was it.

As far as a new LP Coolio said, “I'm never doing a new album. I'll probably do nothing but singles. I'm as good as anybody out there lyrically and conceptually and can go toe-to-toe with the best of them throughout history. But I don't know how much longer I'll be doing it. It's not really fun anymore.”

He’s not sure where TMZ got its story.

“They constantly come at me on some foul shit. I talked to [TMZ founder] Harvey [Levin] personally, who said, 'Yeah, I really like you, Coolio.' Well, you don't fuckin' act like it.”

