Clipse to Drop Casket in October

The Clipse gave select media a sneak peek at its third album, ‘Til The Casket Drops, at Sony Records in Manhattan yesterday (July 20).

The Neptunes steer the greater portion of the album’s production, swerving between up-tempo club rhythms and gritty, street soundtracks. Other producers include Sean C & LV, and DJ Khalil, who produced the Kanye West-featured, “Kinda Like A Big Deal.”

As XXLMag.com previously reported, Cam’Ron appears on the album, dripping Harlem swagger all over the electric hum of “Popeyes.” Drake, Freeway and Keri Hilson also make cameos.

The Thornton brothers’ two piping-hot remixes—the Rick Ross-guested “I’m Good (Remix)” and The Boss's own “Maybach Music (Remix),” to be updated with verses from Fabolous, Drake, and Clipse—were also previewed.

‘Til The Casket Drops is slated for an October 20 release. –John Kennedy