Chrisean Rock Insists She Didn’t Really Sign to Blueface’s MILF Music After He Calls Jaidyn Alexis a Star

Chrisean Rock insists she didn't really sign to Blueface's record label, MILF Music, after he called Jaidyn Alexis a star on social media following her performance yesterday.

Chrisean Rock Reveals That She's Not Signed to MILF Music

On Saturday (Sept. 23), Chrisean Rock hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and revealed in a tweet, which can be seen below, that she didn't really sign to Blueface's label, MILF Music. Chrisean's statement followed Blueface's tweet about Jaidyn Alexis being a star the same day.

"Yeah, they singing her song…jaidyn a [star emoji]," Blueface typed.

Blueface praised the mother of his two children after she had a successful performance at his show at The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. The video can be seen below.

"Tbh, I was just was supporting my Baby Daddy nobody doing milfmusic fr," Chrisean Rock tweeted some time after seeing Blue's message. "I'm not signing to any label. The music video was just for promotional purposes only[heart hand emoji]."

The moment that Chrisean Rock refers to is her cameo in Blueface's "Baby Momma Drama" music video, which can be seen below. At the 0:15-mark of the Moti and Midas-directed visual below, the reality star can be seen signing her name on a contract that reads "MILF Music Forever."

Before letting the cat out of the bag about her deal with MILF Music, Chrisean Rock tweeted that Blueface's show was only sold out because the audience was there for her. She subtly threw shots at the Los Angeles rapper as well, writing, "Sh*t be cap [laughing emoji]" and It's f**k you."

Blueface Signs Chrisean Rock to MILF Music

On Sept. 17, Blueface hit up his Instagram Story and uploaded a video of Chrisean Rock scribbling "Milf Music Forever!" and adding her name on a white piece of paper, which fueled talks about her signing to MILF Music. Hours later, the 26-year-old rapper also hopped on X and unveiled that Rock is an artist on his label while confronting his haters. The tweets can be seen below.

"I don't know how to be a deadbeat. I'm sorry I can’t live up to you guys bad dad expectations," he tweeted.

"I signed both my baby mommas. I guess I'm the problem," Blueface wrote in a following tweet.

Look at Chrisean Rock address her deal with MILF Music below.

