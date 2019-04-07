Nipsey Hussle's murder case is underway, with the accused killer, Eric Holder, already being apprehended and charged with multiple crimes including first-degree murder. News that he would be represented by former O.J. Simpson murder case prosecutor Christopher Darden has many people outraged. Apparently, some are taking their anger out on Darden's grown daughter.

On Sunday (April 7), Darden's daughter, Jeneé Darden, posted a statement on Instagram where she revealed she's encountered "vile" comments on her social media because of her father's controversial decision.

"I've been receiving vile comments and messages since news broke that my father, Christopher Darden, is the defense attorney for the man accused of killing Nipsey Hussle," she wrote. "Like many of you I found out about my father's involvement in the case while scrolling social media. I was not prepared for this backlash that has triggered back memories from the O.J. Simpson trial. My father is a grown man and has been a defense attorney for some time. I have no say in the cases he takes on."

Previous to her statement, Jeneé had been putting up IG posts in support of Nipsey and Lauren London. An L.A. native, she admitted to personally being saddened by the news of his passing.

She continued, "Instead of attacking me and others who have nothing to do with this case, channel that energy into continuing Nipsey's legacy in strengthening our community and uplifting each other. Thank you for those who have been supportive of me. I don't know how this will play out, but I will continue to pray for Nipsey Hussle's family. May they have peace and justice."

On Thursday (April 4), Darden entered a not guilty plea for his client, which seems to preliminarily suggest he plans to fight the charges and take the case to trial. Holder is accused of killing Nipsey and wounding two other men outside the rapper's Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31. Police believe the shooting was sparked by some sort of personal dispute between Nipsey and Holder.

Check out Jeneé's statement below.