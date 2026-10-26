Chris Brown Avoids Prison Time in Case of Producer He Hit With a Bottle, Leaves London Courthouse Masked Up

Chris Brown avoids prison time in his assault case in which he hit a producer with a bottle inside a London nightclub in 2023.

According to a BBC News report, published on Monday (Oct. 26), Brown received a suspended eight-month prison sentence, which was suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay $2,000 in legal costs for the prosecution. The R&B singer will serve no prison time unless he commits an offense during his 12-month period of suspension.

Brown's codefendant rapper HoodyBaby (born Omololu Akinlolu), who participated in the attack, was sentenced to four months in prison, which was suspended for 12 months. He won't serve any time in prison as well.

During the hearing, Judge Tony Baumgartner scolded Breezy for his attack on the producer with a bottle in a crowded nightclub, stating, "the attack was plainly dangerous" and "carried the risk of delivering a more sustained injury than was ultimately sustained."

"This was not planned violence. It was nevertheless serious violence by two people in a crowded nightclub," Judge Baumgartner added.

During Monday's hearing, the court showed three portions of surveillance footage from inside Tape nightclub on the night of the assault. The incident lasted no more than 20 seconds, but Brown could be seen striking the victim four times with a tequila bottle, including two blows to the head.

Brown arrived and left the courthouse wearing sunglasses, a black leather jacket, black pants, a white turtleneck, and a black mask that almost completely covered his face. He also donned a black baseball cap. He did not speak to the media.

However, after his courthouse appearance, CB hopped on his Instagram Story and posted a video of himself looking out of his car window before giving a thumbs-up gesture, possibly to reassure his fans that he's going to be okay.

XXL has reached out to Chris Brown's rep for comment.

As previously reported, Breezy and HoodyBaby both entered guilty pleas in Southwark Crown Court in London back in July of 2026 to attacking producer Abraham "Abe" Diaw at Tape nightclub in Mayfair in February of 2023. After originally being charged with suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, both men pleaded guilty to affray, violent or threatening behavior that makes another person fear for their safety.

Brown and HoodyBaby were arrested in May of 2026 after the singer arrived in the U.K. for his Breezy Bowl XX Tour. Prosecutors say Brown hit producer Diaw over the head with a bottle, while HoodyBaby punched the man in the back of the head. A $16 million civil lawsuit filed by Diaw in connection with the incident was reportedly dropped by Diaw in June of 2025.

Watch Chris Brown's reaction after his court appearance and the BBC News' report on Breezy's legal case below.

See Chris Brown's Reaction After Court Appearance

Watch BBC News: Chris Brown Given Suspended Eight-Month Prison Sentence Over Nightclub Attack

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