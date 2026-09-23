Chris Brown Says He Hates the Music Industry and Vows to Be the Villain

Chris Brown is done seeking approval from the music industry, saying he's ready to embrace being the villain.

On Tuesday (Sept. 22), the R&B superstar shared a lengthy message on his Instagram Story, making it clear he has no interest in playing nice with an industry he says he no longer wants to be part of.

"I'm not your friend, I'm not your buddy," the post read. "I don't like majority of you. I don't want your approval. I hate the music industry. I don't wanna participate in this circus."

He went on to declare, "F**K BEING HUMBLE! I AM THE BEST HANDS DOWN. I'M THE KING," before closing his statement out with, "F**K YO OPINION. ILL BE THE VILLAIN."

There's a long history behind Breezy's frustration. His 2009 felony assault conviction stemming from his attack on Rihanna has followed him throughout his career, while subsequent legal issues and allegations have continued to generate criticism. He pleaded guilty this year to assaulting a man in a London nightclub in 2023, adding another high-profile incident to the scrutiny surrounding him.

At the same time, Chris has remained deeply embedded in the music industry. He has 26 Grammy nominations and two wins, including Best R&B Album for 11:11 (Deluxe) just last year. But his relationship with award shows has been complicated. In 2022, his planned Michael Jackson tribute at the American Music Awards was canceled shortly before the ceremony, with the singer saying he was given "reasons unknown." He then won Favorite Male R&B Artist that night despite not attending, and the announcement was met with boos before Kelly Rowland defended him.

The latest controversy came just weeks ago. On Sept. 12, Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Texas state Rep. Venton Jones honored Chris and Usher during their Arlington concert, presenting them with a Congressional Record recognition and Texas state resolution. Crockett called the moment an opportunity to document "Black joy" in the Congressional Record.

But the recognition immediately sparked backlash because of Chris' history.

He initially thanked Crockett and apologized for the backlash she faced, writing, "I apologize for any backlash you have to deal with for awarding me."

Soon after, Jones backtracked and apologized to his constituents, Black women and survivors of domestic and sexual violence, saying his decision had "perpetuated" the sidelining of their experiences. Chris then told him to "keep the award," accusing the lawmaker of backing away from the honor because he feared losing voters.

Against that backdrop, a declaration that he no longer wants the industry's approval reads as another escalation in a relationship that has been complicated for much of his career.

Check out Chris' full post below.

See Chris Brown Declare He's Done Seeking Approval

Chris Brown/Instagram Chris Brown posts on Instagram.

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