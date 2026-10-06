Chris Brown’s Ex Diamond Brown Fires Back at Singer and His Other Children’s Mothers Amid Child Support Battle

Chris Brown's ex Diamond Brown is blasting back at him and the mothers of his other children amid their ongoing child support battle.

As previously reported, Diamond filed documents in court on Tuesday (Oct. 5), alleging the singer is threatening the men she's dated after him, not seeing their daughter Lovely and not paying enough child support. Breezy immediately hit back on his story, essentially calling Diamond bitter and a liar.

The mothers of his three other children then chimed in on their respective Instagram Stories to defend Chris, causing Diamond to post a lengthy video response with screenshots of texts included.

"Everybody knows that he belongs to the streets so why would I be bitter about that?" she began. "You couldn't pay me to be bitter, baby. Not allowing you to see your daughter because I want to run with a 'false narrative'?"

Diamond then named specific events she invited Chris to for Lovely and showed texts that he didn’t respond to before adding, "How am I not allowing you to have time with Lovely? How? I would like to know. Because you're blocked? Okay, I'll give you that one."

She continued: "It's kind of hard to get a hold of me when you're blocked, but there are other avenues if you really wanted to. Like the time you had [your manager] Ant text me to see if you could set up a meeting with me to talk face to face. And I declined."

She showed receipts of that exchange as well, and then went on to push back on CB's claims that they parent equally. While adding she is grateful that he got her and Lovely a house and two cars, she was adamant that those things and some child support are not all it takes to raise a child. She also pushed back on Chris' claim he gives her $10,000 a month, and noted that though he secured the home and cars, she has to pay the monthly notes on them.

She then went on to call out each of Chris' other children's mothers by name, starting with his first daughter's mother Nia, then moving on to his son's mother Ammika and Chris' current girlfriend and most recent child's mother, Jada.

While sharing texts she'd had with Nia who was also seemingly talking poorly about Chris, Diamond essentially called all of the women fake and laughed at the fact they're defending the singer.

Check out Diamond's video response below, as well as Chris' initial response and the posts from Chris' other children's mothers.

See Chris Brown Reply to Diamond Brown

chrisbrownofficial/Instagram Chris Brown responods to Diamond Brown.

See Chris Brown's Children's Mothers Defend Chris Against Diamond Brown

chrisbrownofficial/Instagram Chris Brown reposts ex Ammika Harris defending him.

chrisbrownofficial/Instagram Chris Brown reposts daughter's mother Nia Guzman defending him.

chrisbrownofficial/Instagram Chris Brown reposts girlfriend Jada Wallace defending him.

See Diamond Brown Hit Back At Chris Brown and His Other Children's Mothers

See Rappers Who Have A Lot of Kids